'Not letting it go': Persistence leads to charges 5 years after deadly poisoning

(9/18/2019) - Christina Harris' family never gave up on finding justice after she allegedly was poisoned to death by her husband in Davison five years ago.

"We're here today because I didn't stop and I did not let it go, because the girls need to know," Kathy Mays said.

Her daughter, Christina Harris, died just four months after her second baby girl was born.

"I told her whatever you're doing you need to be the best at it and she was the best mom, she was the best mother," Mays said.

She said Harris insisted on breastfeeding her daughters until they were at least 1 year old.

"She had trouble naturally breastfeeding, so she used a breast pump on schedule with both girls," Mays said.

That milk was stored in a freezer at Christina's uncle's house after the young mother died on Sept. 29, 2014.

Her death was initially ruled an accidental heroin overdose, but her parents were suspicious. The family hired a civil attorney who gathered critical evidence they believe shows Harris' husband, Jason Harris, killed her.

They saved some of her breast milk, which the Michigan State Police Crime Lab tested in 2016.

"We felt that that might be a critical thing. So we just didn't exhaust the supply," Mays said.

Jason Harris, 44, was arrested and charged last month. He's accused of killing his wife by lacing her cereal with heroin.

"It's the end of one thought process and the beginning of another because there's the trial and all of that coming," said Christina's dad, James Mays. "So, it's, you know, you're still in it for the long haul."

James said he and his wife have mixed feelings about the long-awaited arrest.

"At the end of the day, both girls have lost in a sense both parents. So there's no excitement for that," he said.

The well-being of their granddaughters, now 5 and 9 years old, is what kept them focused and unable to share their story publicly for the last five years.

"I wasn't about to cross that line and put them in harms way," Kathy Mays said.

The Mays haven't seen their granddaughters since they brought a wrongful death lawsuit against Jason Harris in 2017.

"It was only a monetary fix that was available," attorney Alec Gibbs said. "However, it was also an opportunity to put witnesses on the stand, to take their deposition testimony, to get documents that weren't available to us and in the course of that suit, we learned a lot."

They learned that Harris had offered a coworker $5,000 to kill Christina and that his own siblings told police he had talked about killing his wife.

"We learned that Jason had carried on this kind of affair -- long distance affair -- that he had revealed the cause of death to this woman he was talking to in Massachusetts before the autopsy results were in. So he knew," Gibbs added.

In a settlement hearing, Harris agreed to pay $2 million.

"He hasn't paid anything. Of course, he's not collectible," Gibbs said. "And that's not -- this case has never been about the money, really."

He said that ultimately Christina's family wanted to prove Jason was criminally responsible.

"I was surprised that he got away with it for as long as he did, but I understand that murder investigations are very serious," Gibbs said.

Plus, Gibbs believes the initial investigators couldn't assume a murder had taken place, because in 2014 police were responding to an increasing number of overdose deaths.

"He relied on a lot of mass hysteria over the opioid epidemic to kind of camouflage the fact that she had died of a very strange circumstances," Gibbs said.

So why did he do it? Gibbs has a theory.

"He did it because he didn't want to pay child support. He was concerned that she was going to leave him and he knew he could profit from her death," Gibbs said.

Two other civil lawsuits have also been filed, including Christina's parents' request to take guardianship of her children.

There are several ways to support the family. See "Related Links" on the right side or below this story for information about how to support Christina's family.