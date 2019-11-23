Now a movement, Small Business Saturday celebrates 10 years Nov. 30th

(11/23/19) - After you've eaten your share (or more than your share) of Thanksgiving dinner and participated in the Black Friday craze, don't forget to stop by local, independently owned businesses that are also counting on an economic infusion this holiday season.

Flint business I'm Building Something Consulting, LLC is helping drive consumers to shop local as an American Express Neighborhood Champion.

Founder Ebonie Gipson stopped by the ABC12 studio to share the message and detail the economic benefit of shopping small.

“This event is so vital to our community, it provides a unique opportunity for us to support local business owners and support the thriving economic development of our city," Gipson said. "Local entrepreneurs needed a space to activate their businesses on the biggest shopping weekend of the year. We felt it was our responsibility to answer that call”

She founded Flint Small Business Saturday in 2017.

The national movement was created by American Express 10 years ago.

National spokesperson and founder of Retail Minded Nicole Reyhle talked to ABC12 about the importance of it all.

"It's really important that they get into their communities and they support local businesses because an average of 67 cents of every dollar spent on a small business in the U.S. ends up staying in that local community," Reyhle said.

Small Business Saturday is November 30, and Reyhle says the movement is growing as people realize how big of an impact shopping small makes.

"The shop small consumer impact survey from American Express found that when customers are aware of this impact, 75-percent of customers are actually more likely to purchase a product or service from small independently owned businesses throughout the year as well," Reyhle said.

Gipson says the goal is to get people to shop small all year long.

This year’s event is expected to see 1,000 residents, support over 75 local business owners and generate over $30,000 in sales for local businesses.

The event is happening at Word of Life Christian Church in Flint from noon until 5 p.m. Nov. 30. located at 460 W. Atherton Rd.

Sponsors include Ford’s Party Rental, Word of Life Christian Church, Alexandria Chrisele Photography and Flint Prints among others.

To learn more, visit www.shoplocalshopflint.com or shopsmall.com.