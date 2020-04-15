Number of new coronavirus cases, deaths in Genesee and Saginaw up slightly

(4/15/2020) - The number of new coronavirus cases and deaths in Genesee and Saginaw counties increased Wednesday from the previous day, but remain well below peak levels.

The Genesee County Health Department reported 57 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, which is an increase over the 43 new cases reported Tuesday. The county has a total of 1,088 cases.

Four more deaths in Genesee County were attributed to coronavirus on Tuesday for a total of 88.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported 10 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus on Wednesday for a total of 313. Nine new cases were confirmed in the county on Tuesday.

Four more deaths in Saginaw County were attributed to coronavirus, bringing the county's total to 18.

One more Saginaw County coronavirus patient has been listed as recovered Wednesday, pushing that total to 22. The Saginaw County Health Department considers patients recovered when they go 72 hours without a fever and show improved symptoms seven days after the onset of symptoms.

The Genesee County Health Department does not report a number of recovered patients.

Genesee County reported more than 70 new coronavirus cases on some days during the peak last week while Saginaw County reported more than 30 cases per day.