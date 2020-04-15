Number of Michigan's new coronavirus cases and deaths falls again

(4/15/2020) - The number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Michigan fell again Wednesday to just over half of the peak.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,058 new cases statewide, which is down from more than 1,300 cases confirmed on Tuesday. Michigan now has 28,059 confirmed cases.

The number of deaths attributed to coronavirus statewide increased by 153 on Wednesday, which is down from 166 on Tuesday. That brings Michigan's total number of coronavirus deaths to 1,921.

The number of new coronavirus cases in Michigan peaked at more than 1,900 on April 3 and the number of deaths per day reached a high of 205 on April 10.

Genesee and Saginaw counties both saw slight day-to-day increases in the number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths.

State figures show the 10th Lapeer County resident and a second Shiawassee County resident have died from the illness.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services figures and the change from Monday:

-- Genesee, 1,088 cases and 88 deaths, which is an increase of 57 cases and four deaths.

-- Saginaw, 313 cases, 18 deaths and 22 patients recovered, which is an increase of 10 cases, four deaths and one recovery.

-- Arenac, 7 cases, which is an increase of two.

-- Bay, 64 cases, two deaths and 10 patients recovered, which is an increase of four cases and eight recoveries.

-- Clare, 5 cases and one death, which is an increase of one case.

-- Gladwin, six cases, which is an increase of one.

-- Gratiot, seven cases, which is no change.

-- Huron, seven cases, which is an increase of one.

-- Iosco, four cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Isabella, 43 cases and four deaths, which is a increase of one case.

-- Lapeer, 125 cases and 10 deaths, which is an increase of eight cases and one death.

-- Midland, 36 cases and one death, which is an increase of three cases.

-- Ogemaw, four cases, which is no change.

-- Oscoda, four cases, which is no change.

-- Roscommon, nine cases, which is no change.

-- Sanilac, 25 cases and two deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

-- Shiawassee, 63 cases and two deaths, which is an increase of two cases and one death.

-- Tuscola, 47 cases and nine deaths, which is an increase of two cases.