Number of coronavirus deaths in Michigan nearly doubles, cases up 500+

(3/25/2020) - The number of coronavirus deaths in Michigan nearly doubled on Wednesday as the number of presumptive cases increased by more than 500.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 19 more deaths on Wednesday. All of them were in the Metro Detroit area except one in Livingston County.

The total number of deaths in Michigan reached 43 on Wednesday while the total number of presumptive cases reached nearly 2,300, including 500 new presumptive cases reported statewide on Wednesday.

A majority of the new cases came from Metro Detroit, including 142 in the city, 115 in Oakland County and 107 in Wayne County.

The Associated Press is reporting that Beaumont Health and Henry Ford Health System in the Detroit area said they were caring for more than 700 patients in their 13 hospitals.

Genesee County has about a dozen new cases on Wednesday, pushing the county's total to 46, according to state health officials. The Genesee County Health Department has not confirmed that number.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported its ninth confirmed case on Wednesday.

State health officials also noted Iosco County's first presumptive case, a sixth case in Midland County, the first two cases in Sanilac County and a second case in Tuscola County.

Local health officials in those counties have not confirmed the state's numbers.

Two more cases were reported in the Upper Peninsula with one each in Luce and Marquette counties. That brings the U.P.'s total to three.