Nurse accused of exploiting her position to smuggle 150+ pounds of marijuana

(4/23/2020) - A nurse from Ontario is federal charges of trying to exploit her position to smuggle more than 150 pounds of marijuana into the U.S.

Travel between Canada and the U.S. is limited during the coronavirus pandemic.

Terri Leanne Maxwell, 48, obtained a placard from the Canadian Border Services Agency allowing her to cross the Ambassador Bridge into Detroit on Wednesday, according to U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider.

As a nurse, her travel was allowed with a placard designating her as an essential worker.

Canadian authorities asked Maxwell to open her trunk for an inspection before she crossed the border. They found the trunk fully loaded with an odor of marijuana emanating from inside.

Further inspection revealed 143 vacuum sealed plastic bags containing a combined 153.69 pounds of marijuana.

Maxwell is charged with attempting to import more than 100 pounds of marijuana. She faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

“At a time when health care professionals are working overtime to keep us safe, it’s really shameful that anyone would exploit their status as a nurse to smuggle any kind of drug into our country,” Schneider said.