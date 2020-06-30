Nurses at Ascension Genesys concerned about the hospital's elimination of 'extra help'

6/30/2020 - Nurses are begging for help. That is what Kelly Rivera-Craine says she is hearing from nurses at Ascenion Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township. Rivera-Craine is the union steward at Teamsters Local 332 representing the nurses.

"They are asking please give us extra help. Give us a nurse aide if you can't give us another RN," Rivera-Craine said nurses are asking.

The nurses at Ascension Genesys who work with COVID-19 patients are concerned about their safety after they say the hospital stopped providing them with additional help. Rivera-Craine suggested the hospital may no longer have an incentive to ensure the safety of its nursing staff.

"Made the appearance that they were staffed well, until they got their stimulus money which was $418 million," Rivera-Craine said. "Now that the numbers have dropped with COVID, the acutity of the patient hasn't changed. Nothing has changed with that kind of patient, but now they are not providing the help."

It is the move by the hospital to eliminate the help for the nurses that has them so upset.

Rivera-Craine explained why help is still needed and necessary as front line workers continue to care for COVID patients.

"It takes time to take all of your ppe equipment off go out of the room to find out what's happening with the other patient," she said. "If they need something the (attending nurse) are in the middle of turning a patient or giving a treatment they need those extra hands."

Acension Genesys released the following statement to ABC12 about the concerns:

"The health and safety of our patients, associates and care teams remain our top priorities. We continue to follow all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and safety protocols in caring for our patients with COVID-19, and remain consistent with all terms included in our collective bargaining agreements."

