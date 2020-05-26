Nurses in Mt. Pleasant picket for fair contract, transparency & COVID-19 protections

(05/26/20) - A group of Mt. Pleasant nurses who have been working with an expired contract during the COVID-19 pandemic decided to picket outside McLaren Central Michigan Hospital Tuesday.

A few dozen nurses, supporters and their children held signs along Brown Street over the course of the two hour long socially distant informational picket. Michigan Nurses Association described the protest as such, making sure they adhered to COVID-19 safety guidelines while expressing their displeasure with the McLaren Health System and ongoing contract negotiations.

The chants came fast and furious outside the hospital.

The nurses shouted "Stand up, fight back," and "Hey McLaren, you're no good. Treat your nurses like you should."

One of the issues they're fighting for is better pay. According to the Michigan Nurses Association (MNA), nurses with five to nine years of experience have been offered a 1.5-percent increase, but local union president Christie Serniak says that's not enough to keep those nurses and their experience in Mt. Pleasant.

"In order to be able to recruit and retain nurses we need to stay competitive within the marketplace. All we're asking for is a cost of living increase and not even that," Serniak said.

"We've been negotiating since September 5th, and we've been working on this contract. I'm on the bargaining team, and it's also been frustrating to try and come to an agreement with management that represents the nurses in a fair light," said RN Samantha Sherwood.

During a time when nurses are being appreciated more than ever for the sacrifices they're making, the union says they do not feel like they're getting the same appreciation from their employer.

Sherwood says their contract expired November 30, 2019, which means throughout the crisis they've worked without one. In addition to better pay, they're asking for more transparency about what the hospital has received in federal government grants, and they want to know how much personal protection equipment they have if a second surge happens.

"The unknown has been very stressful. Not being provided transparency that we will be able to have those protections in terms of PPE, adequate staffing, and things like that increases that stress level even further," Serniak said.

The Mt. Pleasant union is prepared to picket again if they need to. According to MNA, "OPEIU healthcare workers at McLaren Macomb have scheduled a socially distant informational picket in Mount Clemens on June 4."

