Nursing home aide charged with assaulting patient at Samaritas Senior Living

(7/11/2019) - A Saginaw woman is charged with assaulting an elderly woman at Samaritas Senior Living last year.

Elizabeth Haines, 62, is charged with one misdemeanor count of assault and battery after she allegedly grabbed the wheelchair-bound victim's arm forcefully and pinned them to the chair in April 2018.

The woman allegedly told Haines to stop, but she continued holding the woman's arms against the wheelchair. The victim had bruises on her arms afterward, according to prosecutors.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's Elder Abuse Task Force investigated the case and filed the charges, which were announced Thursday. She said restraining nursing home residents is considered abuse.

“Physical abuse of nursing home residents is never acceptable, period,” said Nessel. “Most vulnerable residents are completely dependent on their caregivers for a myriad of essential daily tasks and when those caregivers become abusers, my office will step in and hold them accountable.”

Haines was arraigned Thursday in Saginaw County District Court. She was released from custody after the hearing on a $7,500 personal recognizance bond.

Haines no longer is employed at the nursing home.