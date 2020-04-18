Nursing home in Genesee County reports 13 coronavirus deaths

(4/18/20) - A Genesee County nursing home said 13 residents had died from the coronavirus.

A representative from Maple Woods Manor in Clio said the current, active cases included 23 residents and 23 workers who tested positive.

The nursing home on North Clio Road said 11 of the residents were being treated at the hospital.

A statement sent to ABC12 said the affected residents at the facility were in an isolated section of the building.

Maple Woods Manor said it was carefully following all care and isolation procedures outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the county health department.

The statement said it was working to notify anyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19.

“We are heartbroken at our losses and praying fervently for those who are ill. But, more than anything, we are determined to ensure the best possible care for our residents, staff and families. Our amazing team of caregivers has risen to the occasion and is doing its utmost to protect and care for our residents and one another."

The nursing home said it was an extremely stressful time for its residents and their loved ones.

The statement also said it was a very difficult time for its heroic staff members.

“Throughout the world, health care workers are putting their lives on the line every day to care for their patients and residents. Their compassion and dedication are absolutely inspiring, and we will continue to do all we can to protect and support them.”