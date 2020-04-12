Nursing home reports several residents among 19 confirmed coronavirus cases

(4/12/20) - More COVID-19 cases at a Mid-Michigan nursing home have been confirmed.

The Shiawassee County Health Department said Saturday there were now 19 cases, including some residents, at Durand Senior Care and Rehab Center on Monroe Road.

The health department said the most recent confirmed cases included six residents and five workers.

The nursing home said the affected residents were being isolated and had not been hospitalized.

According to the health department, the employees who tested positive were being quarantined and would not return to work until they had been released from monitoring by the health department.

It released a protocol list from the nursing home:

Durand Senior Care and Rehab continues to work to protect their employees and residents by following guidelines outlined by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Strategies being used to mitigate the spread include:

• We are currently taking temperatures on all residents and staff twice a day.

• We are monitoring resident’s respiratory status two times a day.

• We have shut down all communal spaces and residents are quarantined to their rooms.

• We have limited all non-essential visitors for over the last 3 weeks.

• We have re-educated staff on the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and how it is spread.

• Staff members are wearing masks when they clock in.

• Additionally, any residents that are symptomatic will be moved to a dedicated unit and put in

respiratory isolation. At that time we will work in conjunction with the local health department

and the attending physician for care delivery.

• Patients in the facility who have tested positive will be moved to an isolated unit. This unit will

consist of dedicated staff members and will be treated in place per CDC guidelines.

