Oakland County closes shopping malls, playgrounds to prevent coronavirus

(3/21/2020) - All shopping malls and playgrounds in Oakland County are closed for about three weeks to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

County Health Officer Leigh-Anne Stafford announced three emergency orders Saturday closing shopping malls and playgrounds beginning at noon. The closures will remain until April 17.

The closures are designed to encourage social distancing measures by keeping people six feet apart, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are recommending.

Stafford also required child care centers to enact daily illness screening measures. Beginning Monday, only essential personnel are allowed in and everyone's temperature must be taken before entering.

Oakland County has the most confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan with nearly 225.

All of the county's indoor shopping malls are included in Stafford's order, but strip malls, stores and big box retailers are allowed to remain open.

While playground equipment is closed, public parks and open spaces can be used as long as people practice proper social distancing and remain six feet apart with no groups larger than 10 people, Stafford's order says.