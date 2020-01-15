Oakland County man claims $1.2 million Lotto 47 jackpot

(1/15/2020) - A 27-year-old from Oakland County said he felt sick and in shock after realizing he won a $1.2 million Lotto 47 jackpot on Dec. 7.

The lucky winner, who chose to remain anonymous, matched all seven numbers -- 02-04-08-09-17-28 -- with a ticket he bought at the Wayne Med Mart located at 417 S. Wayne Road in Westland.

"I saw the jackpot was getting pretty high, so I decided to purchase some tickets," the lucky player said. "I checked the winning numbers on the website the next day and felt sick when I saw I had matched them all. I was in complete shock."

He visited Michigan Lottery headquarters in Lansing recently to claim the jackpot. He chose to accept the prize as a $761,000 lump sum payment rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount.

The lucky winner plans to take a vacation with his winnings and invest the remainder.