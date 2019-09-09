Oakland County man last seen Thursday listed as missing and endangered

(9/9/2019) - Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man listed as missing and endangered from his residence in Oakland County.

Wilberth Ricardo de León Anaya, 37, was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. He is a Mexican citizen in the U.S. on a visa to work at Continental Automotive Group in Auburn Hills.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office has conducted extensive ground and air searches around his residence in Rochester Hills, but no evidence of de León Anaya's whereabouts has been located.

Police also have been unable to ping his cell phone. Investigators say he left his wallet and passport behind.

De León Anaya is 5-foot-7 and 175 pounds with a shaved head and blue eyes. No description of the clothing he was wearing last was provided.

The sheriff's office has listed de León Anaya in police databases as missing and endangered. Anyone who knows where he can be found is asked to call 248-858-4911.