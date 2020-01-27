Oakland County man wins nearly $925,000 lottery prize

(1/27/2020) - An Oakland County man understandably couldn't sleep after discovering he won nearly $925,000 from the Michigan Lottery's Fantasy 5 game.

The 60-year-old winner, who chose to remain anonymous, matched all five numbers in the Jan. 17 drawing -- 02-04-27-29-33. He bought the ticket online from the lottery's website.

"I woke up in the middle of the night and decided to check my numbers," the winner said. "When I saw I was the winner, I couldn't believe it. There was no going back to sleep for me."

He recently claimed the $924,880 prize at Michigan Lottery headquarters. He plans to pay off some bills and save the remainder.

"Winning won't change me or how I live, but retirement is going to come a little sooner now," the winner said.