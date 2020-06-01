Off-duty Buena Vista Township police officer not injured in shooting

(6/1/2020) - An off-duty Buena Vista Township police officer survived a close call early Sunday after his car was shot at multiple times.

The officer was driving east on Lapeer Avenue near 25th Street around 5:45 a.m. Sunday when a white Jeep with several people in it started firing gunshots. The officer fired back and the Jeep took off.

The officer was not hurt and it's not clear if the people in the Jeep were injured. Investigators did not release any suspect information on Sunday.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to call the Buena Vista Township Police Department.

Buena Vista Police Chief Reggie Williams released the following statement on the incident:

“At this time I don’t know if my officer was specifically targeted or if this was a random act. I am happy that my officer was not hurt or injured in this unnecessary incident. As Chief of Buena Vista Public Safety Department I can only speak for my officers and firefighters who serve as your public servants. They are good and I stand for and with them as well I stand for and with my community. I will not tolerate acts of violence towards my officers, nor will I tolerate it towards or within my community.”