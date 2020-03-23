Officer at Lapeer County prison tests positive for coronavirus

(3/23/2020) - Health officials say a corrections officer at the Thumb Correctional Facility in Lapeer County has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The officer is not a Lapeer County resident, but the health department is working with the Michigan Department of Corrections on identifying people who he may have exposed to the illness.

One of the agencies will contact anyone potentially exposed to the corrections officer.

Lapeer County does not have any confirmed cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by coronavirus, based on the latest statistics from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The Lapeer County corrections officer is the third Michigan Department of Corrections employee to test positive for COVID-19. A Jackson County corrections officer who recently traveled internationally and a male employee from the Detroit Detention Center.