Bay City officer sees suspected masked robber run from gas station

Updated: Mon 6:12 AM, Aug 19, 2019

BAY CITY (WJRT) - (8/19/19) - Investigators said a masked man was arrested in Bay City after an officer saw him run out of a gas station after a robbery.

They said it happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday at a Speedway store on Broadway Avenue.

The Bay City Department of Public Safety said the officer had been patrolling the area because of recent robberies.

According to investigators, the masked man was leaving the store with cash when he was spotted by an officer.

The department of public safety said the man was arrested after a short foot chase.

Investigators said the Bay City man who was arrested was armed with a gun when he held up the Speedway store.

 
