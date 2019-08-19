Officials: Flash flooding leaks sewage into Flint River

(8/19/19) - The City of Flint and the Genesee County Health Department warned the community about sewage leaked into the Flint River.

Officials said flash flooding Saturday caused the discharge from the Wastewater Treatment Plant.

According to a press release, the flooding exceeded the plant's primary settling tanks, causing overflow onto the ground and into storm sewers.

Health leaders said the discharge had ended, but there could be high bacterial levels in the water.

It warned the community to avoid having contact with the river, especially downstream west of the Mill Road Bridge at Flushing Road.

Health leaders said water samples were being tested.

The results would be posted online by the state.

