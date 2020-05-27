Officials ask for leniency so restaurants can serve more flood victims, volunteers

(5/27/2020) - A local lawmaker and police are asking the Governor to ease COVID-19 restrictions in the flood-damaged areas of mid-Michigan.

Midland, Gladwin, Arenac and Isoco Counties are all under a state of emergency. The Gladwin County Sheriff and State Senator Jim Stamas are requesting restaurants be able to open with more than just the carry-out option.

Sheriff Mike Shea explained first responders, volunteers and those who lost their homes need more options than just the few restaurants in town with drive-thrus.

“What we've recently realized is that the lines on there are so long, all day long. If you're part of the relief effort, you can't spend an hour or two waiting on those institutions to get you a meal,” he said. “We gotta take care of our first responders and those volunteers as well.”

The Sheriff explained volunteers in the hardest hit areas of mid-Michigan don't have time to go home and cook a meal. They're constantly on-the-go with how much work they're doing -- assessing the damage, helping out at shelters, the list goes on.

Plus, he said, the hundreds displaced don't have the option of cooking at home or using their refrigerators to keep groceries.

The Sheriff understands restaurants have the option under the Governor's Executive Order to offer carry-out; but he said many have been too fearful to do so.

He reached out to local lawmakers for help reaching the Governor.

State Senator Stamas told ABC12 he already reached out to the Governor’s team and then mentioned it on the Senate floor earlier Wednesday.

But, it was the first Governor Whitmer had heard of the request at her press conference in Sanford Wednesday afternoon.

“I want to take a minute to really better understand and make sure that I talk to our epidemiologis. But, at this juncture, restaurants are able to make food and sell it so that people can consume it off premises,” she said. “What we don't want to do is exacerbate the COVID-19 issue by leveling the social distancing we know that's brought our numbers down. Because the worst thing would be is that we see COVID-19 have community-spread in a community that's been hit so hard.”

Sheriff Shea said he'll be encouraging restaurants without a drive-thru to expand their hours to feed more people.

If you are in need of food or shelter in Arenac, Iosco, Midland or Gladwin Counties, you’re urged to call 2-1-1.

