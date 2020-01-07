Officials urge safety on Great Lakes piers during winter season

(01/07/2020) First responders say that the winter season can be a dangerous time to be near the water in Michigan, especially on a pier on one of the Great Lakes.

Tuesday morning, several fisherman were taking advantage of the dry weather to do some fishing on the pier located in Caseville in Huron County.

"It's icy conditions out there," Gene Hergenreder, who was fishing off the pier said. "With the wind out there, with splashing the winds up there overnight. This morning when we were walking out there in the dark, it was pretty icy."

Hergenreder said that safety is always on his mind when fishing from the pier this time of year.

He said he always lets people know where he will be fishing beforehand so that if something happens, they know where to find him.

"So much can happen in the blink of an eye and you know, there's no around you, there's no one to help you," he said.

Petty Officer Adrian Ledesma from the U.S. Coast Guard Saginaw River Station said that being on a pier during the winter can be dangerous if you are not careful.

"This is hazard that we see throughout the Great Lakes region and not just here in Saginaw specifically," he said.

Ledesma said that in his tenure with the Coast Guard, he has seen people get injured while being out on a pier during the winter.

"We have seen, myself and my shipmates, have seen around the Great Lakes multiple times people being injured from slipping and falling on these piers or being swept away by large waves," he said.

Ledesma said that the weather that is typically seen during the winter season can produce larger waves and that people tend to get near the water to catch a look.

He also said that the higher than normal Great Lakes water levels can present even more danger.

"The rising water level trend that we see here in the Great Lakes region can present its own unique hazards, even to people walking on piers because you bring that higher water level up, and so those big waves that might have been sitting a little bit lower in previous years now present even that much more of a threat," he said.

He recommends that if the weather is bad, to stay away from the water.

"If the weather is bad, if it looks like it can hurt you, don't go out there," he said. "People have been killed. Even if you don't get injured, but get swept out into the water, you can be killed from the cold water in a matter of minutes."

Ledesma said that if you are ever swept from a pier, to try swimming towards the pier. Often times, there are ladders along the pier to get back on ground. He said you should also yell for help if you end up in the water.

Ledesma also recommends that you never go near the water alone.

"The big thing too that we stress is the buddy system," he said. "No matter what outdoor activity you partake in, the buddy system goes a long way in saving lives."