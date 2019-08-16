Ogemaw County man charged with attempted murder after shooting

(8/16/2019) - An Ogemaw County man is accused of a shooting another man during a domestic disturbance Wednesday night.

Anthony Hawley, 48, faces one count of assault with intent to murder. Investigators believe he went to a home near West Branch and shot another man in the chest.

The victim was airlifted to an area hospital is believed to be in stable condition.

Police have not disclosed what led up to the shooting. Hawley remains in jail on a $300,000 bond.