Ohio woman accused of running illegal gambling operation in Flint Township

(2/13/2020) - An Ohio woman is charged with running two illegal gambling operations in Flint Township and the city of Kentwood outside Grand Rapids.

Evelyn Deitz-Smith, 52, is facing two felony counts of running a gambling operation without a license, two felony counts of using a computer to commit a crime and two misdemeanor counts of keeping a gambling house.

Investigators say the Sidney, Ohio, woman operated Evelyn's Arcade at 1493 Linden Road in Flint Township and Big Winners Skill Cafe in Kentwood until both of them closed in November 2018.

State and local authorities began investigating both locations in July 2018 after learning of alleged illegal gambling. Both sites claimed to offer skill-based games, but investigators say they were actually illegal games of chance.

Deitz-Smith could face 10 years in prison and a $100,000 fine if she is convicted. She was released on $7,000 bond after arraignment in Ingham County District Court while she awaits further proceedings.