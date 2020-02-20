Okra Mae the sloth settling in at Saginaw Children's Zoo

(2/20/2020) - The Saginaw Children's Zoo is welcoming Okra Mae from Atlanta for the 2020 season.

The Hoffman's two-toed sloth came from Zoo Atlanta and is getting used to her surroundings in Saginaw during a mandatory quarantine period.

Sloths like Okra Mae are native to Central and South America. They eat plants, live in trees and are known for their slow movements, along with sleeping 15 hours a day to conserve energy.

Okra Mae will live in the tropical building at the Saginaw Children's Zoo with the cotton-top tamarins.

“We’re very excited to welcome Okra Mae to our zoo family," said Zoo veterinarian Dr. Shannon Cerveny. "We can’t wait to share this unique animal with our guests.”

Opening day for the zoo this season is April 15.