Plans to remodel the old Kmart building in Grand Blanc get the green light from the planning commission

(06/17/2019) - The site of the old Grand Blanc Kmart and former Farmer Jack is about to get a new lease on life.

Monday night the manager for the group that purchased the property, Markus Management Group LLC., was given the green light by the planning commission to move ahead with plans to remodel the site.

"There's a need in the area for fast casual restaurants so we're talking to all kind of users that are national players, local players."

While they don't have tenants yet, manager Doraid Markus says they're considering a possible mix of retail and fast casual restaurants.

"We've done a couple of developments in Grand Blanc," Markus explained,"I've had my eye on this for a while, the timing was right to buy it."

The site was purchased back in February. Monday night the planning commission granted the group's zoning request to put in a drive thru. They also gave their preliminary site plan the thumbs up.

If the city council gives them their approval next month, the main building could soon be home to four commercial shops---while a stand alone building at the intersection of Saginaw and Bella Vista Streets would have a two to three additional tenants, including a fast casual restaurant with a drive thru

The footprint of the building, which is a whopping 87,000 square feet, would be reduced by nearly 4,000 square feet by removing a portion of the building that housed Farmer Jack.

"Cut it down and create some parking in the front, create some smaller uses up there," Markus explained.

Residents we spoke with are excited about the prospect of that site being put back into use.

"I think it's wonderful, that's been vacant for too long, too long," said Grand Blanc resident Joan Boyer.

"Very excited to hear that," noted new resident Pam Dibernardo. "The only thing that Grand Blanc is lacking is a variety."

She hopes to see Thai or fresh seafood offering.

"That's a lot to commit to so," said Faith Fisher,"maybe the righter person actually knows what to do with it."

Markus said there will be upgrades to the current site.

"Obviously the exterior needs a lot of TLC," he said,"and that will get a whole new face, remodeled, and repurprosed, it won't look like what it looks like today."

Markus said they're talking to an array of tenants, and he hopes a fresh set of eyes will help turn things around after the site has sat vacant for five years.

The city council will take up the plan at their next meeting on July 10th.