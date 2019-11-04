Old Newsboys accepting sign-ups for 95th annual Christmas gift campaign

(11/4/2019) - The Old Newsboys of Flint is kicking off its 95th annual campaign to make sure no child goes without a gift at Christmas.

But to make the magic happen, they need the community's help.

The organization has served 818,000 children over the years. Every year, parents have the opportunity to enroll their child in the Christmas Box Program more than a month before Christmas.

"We have the parents that tell us our kids wouldn't have a Christmas if it wasn't for the Old Newsboys," said Finance Director Heather McMullen.

Raising money to purchase those gifts takes a whole community. Dec. 13 is the newspaper sale, which is the start of many days people will be on street corners selling papers to collect money.

"That brings in the most money for us to buy everything," McMullen said.

To enroll a child, parents or guardians need documents like a picture ID that shows they live in Genesee County, Social Security card, the child's birth certificate and a current Michigan Medicaid card.

Gifts are distributed on the spot.

"We pack and give them the box," McMullen said. "They don't have to come back, there's no return trip."

Since the program serves children from birth to 18 years old, toys are not the only items given out.

"For the older children it may not be a toy," said Director of Volunteers and Programs Lisa Kirk. "It may be like an Axe body wash or perfume or it could even be a backpack."

Enrollment began Monday and continues through Dec. 20 at the Old Newsboys office at 6255 Taylor Dr. in Flint. Someone will be available from 8:30 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.