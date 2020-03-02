Old Newsboys executive director Chris Hamilton remembered for helping kids

(3/2/2020) - A man who has done so much for Mid-Michigan children is now being remembered after he died this weekend.

Chris Hamilton, the executive director of the Old Newsboys of Flint, died on Saturday. He leaves behind a legacy of leading the century-old organization that provides with clothing and toys during Christmas.

The Old Newsboys are best known for its newspaper sale in early December. Hamilton was involved in fundraising efforts throughout the year.

“Chris Hamilton was a remarkable community leader who had a passion for helping children," said Congressman Dan Kildee, a Democrat from Flint.

Hamilton also served on the board for Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County since 2016. He is credited for helping establish the nonprofit organization and providing stable leadership for four years.

"He was a very active member and strong supporter of the program," said Crime Stoppers county director Julie Lopez.

Kildee said Hamilton's loss will leave a void around Flint and Genesee County.

"Chris cared deeply about Genesee County and Mid-Michigan, devoting his time to many local organizations and volunteer causes," he said.