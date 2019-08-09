Old Town Saginaw gets 'artsy' for the weekend

(8/9/2019) - A world of art is flooding the streets for the Saginaw Old Town Art Fair.

Near Hamilton and Court streets, 40 artists set up shop ready to sell. It's the fair's second year.

Organizers say back in the day, Saginaw had a huge art fair with more than 100 artists. However, it went away about 20 years ago. Now they're trying to bring artistic flair back to the community.

"It's been awhile since since Saginaw had an art fair so it's time to enjoy that activity once again," said Lauren Collison, the director behind the art show. "We can celebrate our culture, art and feel the energy that the art can give us."

The fair opens the door for artists to display what they've worked so hard to create.

"I do bird houses made from recycle old cedar fencing or old wood palettes," Alan Tobias said.

A few of his bird houses are now in other states.

"They're in Canada, five or six states in the U.S.," he said.

Admission to the art fair is free. It runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.