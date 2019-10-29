Oldest of I-75 rock throwing suspects scheduled for sentencing Tuesday

(10/29/2019) - The oldest of the five teenagers accused in the deadly I-75 rock throwing case is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for sentencing.

Kyle Anger, who turns 20 years old this week, was charged as an adult after the October 2017 incident. He pleaded guilty as an adult to second-degree murder and may be sentenced to prison.

Anger has remained in the Genesee County Jail since he and four other teenage boys from Clio were arrested. They are accused of throwing rocks off the Dodge Road overpass onto southbound I-75 in Vienna Township.

Anger is accused of throwing the deadly rock that killed Kenneth White of Mt. Morris.

All five Clio teens accepted plea agreements last year -- second-degree murder for Anger and manslaughter for Trevor Gray, Mark Sekelsky, Alexzander Miller and Mikadyn Payne.

The case for the four younger teens remains in limbo while a judge decides whether they can be moved down to the juvenile court system.

The sentencing hearing for Anger is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Anger's attorney, Edward Farrell, said Anger's guilty plea comes with the agreement that he'll be sentenced based on the manslaughter guidelines, which range from 19 months to 57 months in prison.

Anger has already served two years behind bars, so if he's sentenced to the lower end he could be released soon. However, Farrell said the judge is not bound to those guidelines.

But, Anger can withdraw his plea and go to trial or come up with a new agreement if the judge chooses to not honor the agreement, Farrell said.