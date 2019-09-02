Olive Garden salutes law enforcement in Saginaw on Labor Day

Labor Day means first responders who are working do look forward to lunch.

For the 18th straight year, a restaurant chain provided a free luncheon to police, fire, and emergency crews.

Olive Garden's traditional salute to law enforcement on Labor Day took on a little added significance at the Saginaw Township Police Department.

"850 of our Olive Garden restaurants do this every year, says Richie Launstein of Olive Garden.

One of the stops made by the crew from local Olive Garden restaurants was in Saginaw Township.

"To show our appreciation, to show the community that we care, and everything they do on an everyday basis to keep us safe," says Launstein.

While they have stopped here before, today's visit had a little more meaning than past years. It was in January when Saginaw Township police officer Jeff Koenig was shot during a traffic stop. He continues to recover from his injuries and has not returned to work yet.

"Makes it a little more, touches close to home and it shows that we appreciate and we care and we are watching what you do every day," says Launstein.

Joshua Rosebush is accused of shooting Koenig and is scheduled to go on trial later this month. The holiday also comes a couple of days after the latest mass shooting, where a man opened fired in Texas after police attempted to make a traffic stop.

"We are taught, you don't use the R word, everyday you never know what will happen," says police officer Glen Hill.

He was one of several police officers who was working on this Labor Day, but he knew there would be lunch.

"Its real nice, its a good show of support from the community, not needed but truly appreciate it," Hill says.

He's says even though Olive Garden does this each year, this is not getting to be routine with him either.

"I look forward to Olive Garden," he says.

Among the other stops was the Saginaw Fire Department and Central Dispatch.