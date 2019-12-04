Omer residents hope for crosswalk, stop light, after pedestrian dies

The smallest city in Michigan is mourning the loss of a beloved librarian.

The 71-year-old died Monday night after she was hit by a car while crossing a busy highway in Omer.

Charmaine Ploof was walking across U.S 23, a four lane highway.

Some locals say they need a crosswalk or a stop light in that area.

"Very smart woman," says Arenac County Sheriff Jim Mosciski talking about Charmaine Ploof.

It was around 6:30 Monday night when the 71 year old librarian left her place of work for the past three decades and was attempting to walk across U.S. 23 at Main Street to get home.

She was hit by a car driven by an 18 year old woman from the Tawas area.

"The lighting is not that great there, and she was in dark clothes," says the sheriff.

Mosciski says at this point he doesn't believe the driver was distracted by a cell phone or anything else, but the investigation continues.

"If you said you were cold, she would take her coat off and wrap it around you, that's the type of person she was," says Paul Piche, Director of Omer Public Works.

He often gave Ploof rides.

"She relied on people to give her rides, sometimes people would forget, and she would walk, she would walk," he says.

"Just a very good person," remembers Joan Steward.

The city treasurer Joan would often wait after work until Ploof left the library to give her a ride home.

"She would never ask, she would never ask, I would have to scold her," she says.

It's not known how fast the driver was driving, but Piche has worried something like this would eventually happen.

"We have a problem with speeders in town, the speed limit is 35 and quite often they are doing 50 to 60 miles an hour," says Piche.

He plans on petitioning the Michigan Department of Transportation to put a crosswalk in that area.

Mayor Clark Sanford says he would like to see a stoplight, instead of the flashing light that's there now. A Dollar General store opened up in town this fall.

"There is no safe place to cross, traffic in the summer is just contant, they are really taking a big chance just trying to cross the highway to get to the store," Piche says.

Jocelyn Hall of MDOT says it will certainly work with the community to identify any safety improvements that can be made moving forward.

