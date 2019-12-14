(12/14/2019) --For the past two weeks we've been bringing you the ABC12 Days of Giving.
Magical stories that started when homeless children shared their hopes and dreams.
We've seen what the community has done to make some of them possible.
And tonight - a family is sharing their story with Angie Hendershot - in hopes of helping others find hope at the Shelter of Flint.
On ABC12's 10th Day of Giving -a family finds peace, silent nights at the shelter
