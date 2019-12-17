DETROIT (WJRT) -- (WJRT) - Over the past few weeks, you've heard homeless children share their list of hopes and dreams -- during the ABC12 Days of Giving.
Their wishes might surprise you.
Among them -- a turkey, a pair of shoes and money for food and bills.
It's been a tough holiday season for them.
So when a handful of boys had a wish -- that would give them a chance for a once-in-a-lifetime experience -- we called on the pros to make it happen.
On ABC12's 12th Day of Giving - a once in a lifetime day with the LIONS
