On ABC12's 3rd Day of Giving, a gift of girl time with the chief

(12/4/2019) -- It's pretty common this time of year for children to have wish lists!

But what would a child wish for...if their family had lost their home?

That's the question we asked a group of children living at the Shelter of Flint...and their answers remind us what really matters this time of year.

On ABC12's third day of GIVING, a gift of time from two mentors who got out of their comfort zone and into the world of two sisters who love pink, sparkles and a day at the spa.

