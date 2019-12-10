On ABC12's 7th Day of Giving -- A dream takes flight

OWOSSO (WJRT) -- (12/10/2019) -- On ABC12's 7th day of giving, a homeless child's dream takes flight.
A few weeks ago, .a group of children at the Shelter of Flint were asked to forget about their fears and think about their dreams.
But, for one young lady, the two went hand in had.
She had a wish that involved facing her fears and learning to fly.
