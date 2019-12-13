If you were a child who just lost their home - what would you wish for?
Many of the children sharing their list of hopes during the ABC12Days of Giving asked for presents for others, or gifts as simple as a new, fresh pillow.
It's been a tough holiday season for them.
So when a few had a wish that would give them a break from a stressful time during a first ever experience at a waterpark --
We called on a place known for a little Christmas magic.
On the ABC12's 9th Day of Giving - diving into a dream come true
If you were a child who just lost their home - what would you wish for?