One Week, One Street beautifies Saginaw neighborhood

(06/26/19) - A volunteer effort to spruce up neighborhoods one street at a time is making an impact for the seventh year.

This year "One Week, One Street" is focusing on a neighborhood near Loomis Math, Science and Technology Academy.

Rose Longuemire has lived here for three years and has a long honey-do list, but couldn't tackle it solo. "Oh no, no. No, I couldn't do this at all. I'm home alone so there's no way I could have done this," she said.

The volunteers have been hard at work for three days and have two more to go.

"They're painting, they're redoing my plants. They are, they gave me a white picket fence, I've always wanted," Longuemire said.

Volunteers were able to trim a large tree behind her house. She feared it would fall on her home, which her young grandchildren visit often.

Executive Director Tamara Klida said the effort usually focuses on one street, but this year the work will be done on a city block. "Clearing lots and painting houses, fixing porches," she added.

Volunteers come from all over Mid-Michigan, and include businesses, individuals and many churches.

Terry Townley is from Midland First United Methodist Church. She has volunteered six of the seven years.

"We've had wonderful people that are here. They are so hospitable," Townley said. "Oh, we love it. It's very contagious."

Seven years later and Klida said they're far from done.

"We had a long term vision, so I'm not surprised. But, you know until God tells us to stop, we're just going to keep on doing this," Klida said.

"Thank God for what they're doing," Longuemire said.

By the end of the week they expect have had around 500 volunteers. The week ends with a block party on Friday.