One dead after explosion levels home in Wisconsin

The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office confirms a man is dead after a home explosion in Manawa. Sheriff Tim Wilz says the man was the owner of the home. The victim is not being identified yet.

The debris from the explosion spread at least 500 feet, damaging some of the nearby properties. (Source: WBAY/Gray News)

“The male victim was located in the house, so we believe he was possibly still sleeping,” said Wilz.

No other injuries have been reported.

The explosion happened at the intersection of County Highway N. and County Road T. Witnesses say they heard the explosion at about 8:45 a.m. Sunday.

Linda Johnson lives across the intersection from where the explosion happened. She got home from church just after it occurred.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” said Johnson. “I couldn’t get through, all the debris was in the road, and I said ‘It looks like our neighbor’s house blew up.’”

Sheriff Wilz and Manawa Rural Fire Chief Rob Rosenau said they had never seen anything like it before.

“Only on TV," said Rosenau. "And we’re always hoping it’s not in our area but unfortunately we have it in our area today.”

“When I arrived I had all the fire personnel here and it was totally obliterated," said Wilz. "The entire building was leveled."

Personnel from the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office, Manawa Fire Department, Iola Fire Department, Marion Fire Department and Scandinavia Fire Department were all on scene.

“When we came here there was debris scattered all over the place and a small fire inside the house,” said Rosenau.

That debris spread at least 500 feet, damaging some of the nearby properties like Johnson’s. That intersection was blocked off for hours as crews investigated the cause of the explosion and cleared off the roads.

At this point, a cause for the explosion has not been determined.

“The fire marshall and his team are right now done and complete with the initial [investigation], however the insurance companies will have their own team of investigators as well,” said Wilz.

Whatever the cause, Johnson’s neighbor of 40 years is now gone and an entire family is affected.

“I just feel bad for them," said Johnson. "I mean they lost everything.”

Wilz says the scene will be secured the next 24 hours. Rosenau anticipates there will be more information released in the coming days.

