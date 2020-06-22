One dead, four injured in weekend shootings in Saginaw

(6/22/2020) - It was a violent weekend in Saginaw with a young woman killed and several others shot.

While some might blame this uptick in crime on pandemic fatigue and warm weather, a Saginaw pastor disagrees.

The availability of guns and those guns falling into the wrong hands are the reasons Pastor Hurley Coleman said more shootings are being reported. He lost a parishioner to gun violence this weekend.

"I am praying that the individual that is responsible for this will be apprehended," Coleman said.

Chynna Thompson, 21, was in a car in the area of Tausend Street and Livingston Drive in Saginaw was when she was killed by a gunshot early Saturday morning.

"A beautiful, innocent young lady, had no connection with anything, just happened to be the wrong place at the wrong time," said Coleman.

Thompson and her family were parishioners at his church.

There was a block party in the area that night, which Thompson was not attending. In another car, three other women were injured by gunfire in the area.

Police believe Thompson and the three women were not the intended targets and the search for the shooter continues.

On Sunday, a man was shot in the leg on Maplewood Avenue and will survive.

Coleman says, yes, it's getting warmer and the restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic are being lifted, but he doesn't feel either have anything to do with the weekend violence.

"The fascination with guns have made them so available, and then the people who will do wrong with the guns are there, and have access to them," Coleman said.

He adds Saginaw has made strides in reducing gun violence.

"Whenever this cycle starts happening, it's a group, it's a number of individuals that are involved in this activity. It is not the community and I don't want to see the community painted like that," Coleman said.

Michigan State Police and the Saginaw Police Department are looking for any information someone might have on all three weekend shootings