One dead, one arrested after early morning shooting at Saginaw residence

(5/25/2020) - One man died and one person was in custody after a shooting in Saginaw early Monday.

Saginaw police say a 26-year-old man was shot around 3:20 a.m. Monday at a residence in the 2300 block of Mershon Street. An ambulance rushed him to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police arrested a suspect in the case, but their identity was not released because they had not been arraigned Monday morning. The case is considered a homicide.

Investigators have not released any details about what led to the incident.