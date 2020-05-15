One driver dies, another injured after three-vehicle crash on M-20

(5/15/2020) - One driver died and another was injured after a three-vehicle crash that closed M-20 in Midland on Friday morning.

The Midland police and fire departments responded to the crash at M-20 and Smith Road with EMS crews around 7 a.m.

Midland police say one person died in the crash and another was rushed to an area hospital. The third driver was not injured.

Investigators were still working to determine what caused the crash on Friday. None of the drivers involved were identified while police continued working to contact their relatives.

M-20 was closed for about three hours after the crash, but reopened Friday morning. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Midland police at 989-839-4713.