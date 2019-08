(8/14/2019) - One man was shot, another is in custody after a shooting in Ogemaw County.

It happened at around seven this evening at a home at the corner of Maes and Fairview Roads near West Branch.

Investigators say there was a domestic disturbance at the home when a man pulled out a gun and shot the other man in the chest.

The victim was being flown to a Saginaw hospital where he is being treated.

Police are interviewing the other man and the investigation continues.