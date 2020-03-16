One new case of coronavirus confirmed Monday, pushing Michigan's total to 54

(3/16/2020) - An adult female from Macomb County is Michigan's 54th confirmed case of coronavirus.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced her diagnosis Monday evening. Officials say she recently traveled within the United States.

Beginning Tuesday, state health officials are planning to offer a single update on coronavirus cases and deaths at 2 p.m. every day. They will discontinue updates on the numbers of people being tested and monitored for coronavirus.

“It is important to provide the public with accurate data regarding this outbreak,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “As the number of people tested has drastically increased in recent days, our team has transitioned the way it prioritizes and reports testing.”

As of Monday evening, only one coronavirus case has been confirmed in Mid-Michigan: A doctor from Covenant HealthCare who recently had traveled in the United States.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is working closely with county health departments to trace any connections between coronavirus cases and monitor the spread.

Coronavirus symptoms include mild to severe respiratory illness, fever, cough and shortness of breath. The best ways to prevent coronavirus and other viruses include:

-- Washing hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds.

-- Avoid touching the eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

-- Covering to cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.

-- Avoiding contact with sick people and staying home when ill.

-- Replace handshakes with elbow bumps.

-- Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.