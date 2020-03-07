One person dead after late night house fire in Grand Blanc Township

Updated: Sat 7:22 AM, Mar 07, 2020

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP (WJRT) - (03/07/20) - At least one person has died following a fire in Grand Blanc Township.

The Grand Blanc Township fire chief said three people were inside the home. Two people upstairs were able to get out safely. A person on the first floor did not get out in time.

Genesee County 911 reported the fire before midnight in the 1100 block of East Hill Road.

The victim has not been identified.

Fire officials say there were no smoke detectors in the house.

The area was shut down for a little while but is open again.

Most of the damage was in the back of the home, which is split into two units.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

