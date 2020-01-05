One person hurt after workplace accident at Flint Assembly

(01/05/2020) - An employee at the GM Flint Truck Assembly plant has been hospitalized after being injured while at work.

It happened around 7 a.m. Saturday.

Officials with UAW Local 598 say the employee was in a restricted area reserved for maintenance workers when he became trapped on a conveyor chain.

Flint Fire and Rescue was called and were able to free him after about 45 minutes.

The employee suffered serious injuries and was transported to Hurley Medical Center where he underwent at least two surgeries.

There was no update on his condition Sunday morning.

GM confirmed to ABC12 that a "safety incident" happened on Third Shift at the plant.

The GM safety team immediately secured the scene followed by Flint firefighters.

A spokesperson says production resumed after GM safety cleared the scene.

