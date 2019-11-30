One person in custody as Flint Township police investigate homicide

(11/30/19) - One man is dead and another is in police custody after a shooting in Flint Township.

Police there say the shooting happened at the Red Roof Inn on Miller Road around 2:15 a.m. Friday. That's when police found a 23-year-old Flint man wounded by a gunshot.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police have not released the man's identity.

The man in custody is being called a person of interest by police.

Anyone that may have witnessed the shooting or has additional information is urged to contact Detective Lopez (810) 600-3250, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245) or go to www.crimestoppersoffint.com .