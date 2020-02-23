One person in police custody following stabbing at popular Mt. Pleasant club

(02/23/20) - Central Michigan University has responded to reports of a stabbing incident off campus.

Three people were hurt and rushed to the hospital.

The incident happened at popular dance and night club Wayside Central late Saturday night.

It's not clear the extent of the injuries of those hurt.

CMU tweeted said a suspect has been identified and is in custody.

The university says there is no longer an ongoing threat to the public.

Wayside Central has not made any statements on social media platforms, but CMU Life reports that owner John Kelly was advised to stay open by police to ease the investigation.

CMU said university police are assisting the multiple-police agency response, which is being led by Mt. Pleasant PD.