One side of I-475 reopening Friday morning, other side delayed

(11/14/2019) - The delays are over for the southbound side of I-475 while the completion date for the northbound side remains hidden in the snow.

Michigan Department of Transportation spokeswoman Jocelyn Hall said southbound I-475 will reopened between Clio and Carpenter roads in Mt. Morris Township by 8 a.m. Friday.

Workers spent part of Thursday clearing ice from the road surface in advance of the road opening again.

The southbound lanes have been closed since March while MDOT contractors completely rebuilt the road surface. The opening has been delayed at least two months by bad weather during the construction season.

Northbound I-475 will remain closed for the foreseeable future between Carpenter and Clio roads. That side of the freeway closed in July for a total rebuild and reduction from three lanes to two.

MDOT initially planned to complete the southbound lanes, which have a new pavement designed to last 50 years, in July and then close the northbound lanes. But a rainy spring set the project well behind schedule.

Hall did not offer a completion date for the northbound lanes. The Veterans Day snowstorm caused another delay for contractors.