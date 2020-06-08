One week until hair salons, personal services, bottle return facilities reopen

(6/8/2020) - Hair salons, barbershops, personal services and bottle return facilities are preparing to reopen in one week.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is relaxing restrictions on personal services and bottle returns effective on June 15. That is welcome news for Michigan residents with gray hairs and empty bottles piling up.

Personal services returning on June 15 include hairstylists, barbers, nail salons, tattoo parlors, massage parlors and tanning salons.

State estimates show Michiganders are sitting on upwards of $50 million worth of 10-cent bottle and can deposits, which they can redeem beginning June 15.

At the beginning, only stores with a bottle return facility at the front in a separate area that contains only the bottle machines with minimal person-to-person contact may accept empty containers.

Retailers can only accept up to $25 worth of returns per customer on a single day at first. Stores may accept up to 140% of the bottle return volume they generated during April and May 2019 during the first phase.

Bottle return facilities may have limited hours of operation and close periodically for sanitizing.

The Michigan Department of Treasury plans to release information about future phases of resuming bottle returns soon.