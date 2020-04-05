Online prayer vigil thanks Mid-Michigan healthcare heroes

As most of us hunker down at home, the healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic do the opposite. Increasingly, the effort to say thank you is gaining strength nationwide and prevalent throughout Mid-Michigan.

Mid-Michigan prayer vigil thanks front-line workers

“We will get through this and you are heroes in my mind.”

Proof not all heroes wear capes.

“There’s no better way for us to unify and just love on people who are on the frontlines,” says Pastor Jim Dammon

In ways big and small, communities across the US are united on Palm Sunday behind a mission of thankfulness. Jeff Dehaven and Pastor Jim Dammon of 2/42 Community Church in Saginaw offered Mid-Michigan locals a sense of solidarity and an opportunity to stand beside the region’s healthcare heroes.

“That’s ultimately what it was all about,” says DeHaven, who organized the event.

Using social media to put together the Waymaker Worship Experience, drawing in and uniting participants into 15 powerful minutes of song and prayer.

“Just pause for a moment, escape everything going on,” suggests DeHaven. “Reflect on the situation at hand and how they can overcome that.”

Jeff tells ABC 12 the idea came to him after watching a moving video showing a similar service. Plans originally called for the show of support to happen simultaneously at three different hospitals throughout Mid-Michigan – including McLaren in Bay City -- but had to be moved online over social distancing concerns.

“It still felt like we have the original initial mission and goal that we had set,” reflects DeHaven. “[We want to] reach people and help them with their hope and their faith right now.”

Sarah Krueger listened in with her family and tells ABC 12 her connection is a personal one.

“I work for mid-Michigan Health as a physician recruiter and see the front lines,” says Krueger. “It’s real close to home for me and I’m definitely praying and supporting them as much as I can.”

In trying times, Sarah, like so many others, puts her faith in a higher power, yet counts on our humanity to save us.

“Thank you for all that you're doing,” says Krueger. “Thank you for the sacrifice of going to literally the front lines every day and sacrificing yourself… Thank you just doesn't seem like enough.”

Based on the overwhelming response, the future, Jeff says, likely holds more vigils, intended to let those on the front lines know they’re fighting the battle with them one prayer at a time.

“It’s easy to be swallowed up in a sea of fear right now with this, but you are showing such courage, you’re showing such resolve,” encourages Dammon. “Helping the rest of us to get through this.”

